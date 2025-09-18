Dr. JOSEPH SANSONE, PhD - Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Sept 18, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD
Topic: Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act
Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism, is a board member at the National American Renaissance movement, and the author of the GOP ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution. Joseph writes regularly at JosephSansone.Substack.com
www.josephsansone.com
Atty David Meiswinkle
Founding host:
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss
