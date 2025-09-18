BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. JOSEPH SANSONE, PhD - Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
25 views • 1 day ago


Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Sept 18, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST 

Guest: Dr. Joseph Sansone, PhD

Topic: Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibitions Act

Bio:

Dr. Joseph Sansone is a psychotherapist opposed to psychopathic authoritarianism, is a board member at the National American Renaissance movement, and the author of the GOP ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution. Joseph writes regularly at JosephSansone.Substack.com

www.josephsansone.com

 

Special Guest Host:

Atty David Meiswinkle

www.NationalArm.org


Founding Host:

 

Founding host:

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

http://graceasagra.com

https://rumble.com/c/QuantumNurseGraceAsagra

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

trumpvaccinesdepopulationrfkjrbioweaponsmrna
