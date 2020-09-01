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Presentation about the Relax Far Infrared Sauna by Phillip Wilson 2018
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12 views • September 01, 2020
Phil discuses the Relax Far Infrared Sauna at the 2018 AIHM Annual Conference.
Learn about Far Infrared's many benefits, including drug-free pain relief, detoxification, circulation and burning fat.
What makes the Relax sauna the best far infrared sauna? Find out - https://www.relaxsaunas.com/saunas-compared.html
Click below for a comparison of infrared saunas and what makes the Relax Far Infrared sauna different https://www.relaxsaunas.com/saunas-compared.html
Please subscribe and like this video. Learn more by watching our other videos on our channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyIwIZ5Cawpsq-XJPpY_ZA
Learn about Far Infrared's many benefits, including drug-free pain relief, detoxification, circulation and burning fat.
What makes the Relax sauna the best far infrared sauna? Find out - https://www.relaxsaunas.com/saunas-compared.html
Click below for a comparison of infrared saunas and what makes the Relax Far Infrared sauna different https://www.relaxsaunas.com/saunas-compared.html
Please subscribe and like this video. Learn more by watching our other videos on our channel here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyIwIZ5Cawpsq-XJPpY_ZA
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