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John Dyslin - Nehemiah Strong: Equipped for the Fight!
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
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8 views • September 09, 2023

About the Author of Nehemiah Strong:

John Dyslin has been a student of ‘alternative’ history and world events since 2007, and a lifelong student of Scripture and Christian doctrine.

Following careers in finance and as an internet entrepreneur, he turned his attention to today’s emerging issues, including training in counter-human trafficking, pistol and rifle tactics, Ham radios, comms, and scout tactics.

John was turned around in his life by Jesus Christ in 2014, and is a blood-bought chief sinner who strives to do his imperfect best to follow Jesus’ plan for his life.

Nehemiah Strong will equip you with knowledge of the word of God to help you through the trials of today!

JohnDyslin.com
Discount Code: Warriors

Scripture References:
Joshua 1
Romans 8:28
Daniel 11
1 Corinthians 12:32
Ecclesiastes 3

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Keywords
strongnehemiahwarriors for christ risewarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcejohn dyslinnehemiah strongdyslin
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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