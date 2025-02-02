BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It's In The Plumbing Dream 2-2-25@7-27 AM Shared 2-15-25
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ revealing other ways the enemy spies on us through technology.

Proverbs 3:5-6

5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740

Note: This isn't our physical location but where the mail can be gotten to us sooner.

Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

