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The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency
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540 views • March 21, 2021
The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew for the entertainment district because spring breakers were gathering in crowds around the city despite the coronavirus pandemic.
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