Tom Renz | modRNA - They Are Poisoning Us

On my twitter feed there are a couple of important things that I want to talk about. I want to start with the package insert and labeling for pfizer, I shared a document that states, “there is no information on the co-administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine with other vaccines.” When you see that you have to understand that Pfizer is admitting that they haven’t checked or tested what happens when you do this with other vaccines, yet we now see mRNA integrated into other vaccines, why is this being allowed? I thought the FDA was ensuring that these vaccines are safe and effective. I think we all know the answer.



The mRNA vaccines have failed, they failed in the fact that they never worked, but people are now aware they are dangerous. mRNA vaccines are screwing with our genetics and it sure seems like they are pushing out these death shots to ensure that we are permanently sick and have to buy big pharma products for the rest of our life. Of course I can’t prove this but if it looks like and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck in my opinion. There’s more information coming out everyday that shows these vaccines permanently alter our genetics.



I retweeted a post from Jim Fergusen that says, “DNA is in the vaccines, 40 trillion spikes in every shot, people who took the vaccine could be completely infertile in the next 5 years, they were controlled by the US Department of Defense.” This was a DOD project and a whole bunch of other crooks out there. I don’t want to use the ‘D’ word as in depopulation, but it’s pretty clear they knew this was dangerous. The more we get on this, the more circumstantial evidence we get, it’s clear that our government controlled this and knew what they were doing.



This was the largest medical experiment in the history of humanity, we know based on the contracts that show they had different formulations and that they were aware of it. We can prove that they knew these vaccines had the potential to transmit, there was never any chance of informed consent because anyone around this was exposed to it without any ability to deal with it. This will be the largest tort situation in history because this was one of the most egregious violations of human rights in the history of the planet.



“Yes that all appears accurate based on the evidence I’ve gathered. The side effects from the #mRNA #COVID19 #Vaccines will continue to proliferate on a greater level in the next few years. If you think we can move on then you haven’t had one of your loved ones #DiedSuddenly … but sadly you will.”



Now let me show you this, a follow up tweet and graphic I made showing how they are can inject mRNA into your food without tell you :



“The #NIAA has been sharing this misinformation/outright lie with elected officials & farmers. Understand #mRNA CAN be legally used in ORGANIC labeled food under current guidelines. Also know they are lying about mRNA which is almost always lab modified to #modRNA ) both start with m). Also know that the world’s largest seed producer Bayer Monsanto has partnered with Pfizer BioNTech. Truth hurts for the #WEF crooks. Please support us at www.TomRenz.com and become a Renz Warrior at www.RenzWarrior.com and if you’ve been injured by these jabs and need disability please go to www.Renz-Law.com & let us know or call 1-877-736-9773.

