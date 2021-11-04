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TRICKLE DOWN TYRANNY! - China's PLAN To ENSLAVE HUMANITY!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the trickle down actions of China unto other countries as we see extreme similarities to what we've seen in the past in China happening within a year or so after in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.
In early 2020, we witnessed police in hazmat suits breaking into people's apartments in China and dragging people off to quarantine camps because they coughed. Some were not seen again. In September of 2021, we saw the exact same images of police in hazmat suits dragging people out of their apartments to a quarantine camp as well.
We saw social credit scores, carbon credits, vaccine passes and more in China years ago. Now we see it happening throughout the world.
This is no coincidence. China has been vastly propped up by the US government over the years and used as a testing ground for tyranny. From a cashless society, artificial intelligence, facial recognition to the social order. We've been warning for many years about what would happen in places like Australia which was one of the earliest English speaking countries to implement Chinese style control tactics.
Here we are today with the vampire invited into our home. Time to stand up.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencepolice statevaccinechinanwoconspiracytyrannytechnocracymartial lawvoluntaryismcashlesscoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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