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TRICKLE DOWN TYRANNY! - China's PLAN To ENSLAVE HUMANITY!
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643 views • November 04, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the trickle down actions of China unto other countries as we see extreme similarities to what we've seen in the past in China happening within a year or so after in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.
In early 2020, we witnessed police in hazmat suits breaking into people's apartments in China and dragging people off to quarantine camps because they coughed. Some were not seen again. In September of 2021, we saw the exact same images of police in hazmat suits dragging people out of their apartments to a quarantine camp as well.
We saw social credit scores, carbon credits, vaccine passes and more in China years ago. Now we see it happening throughout the world.
This is no coincidence. China has been vastly propped up by the US government over the years and used as a testing ground for tyranny. From a cashless society, artificial intelligence, facial recognition to the social order. We've been warning for many years about what would happen in places like Australia which was one of the earliest English speaking countries to implement Chinese style control tactics.
Here we are today with the vampire invited into our home. Time to stand up.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the trickle down actions of China unto other countries as we see extreme similarities to what we've seen in the past in China happening within a year or so after in the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and elsewhere.
In early 2020, we witnessed police in hazmat suits breaking into people's apartments in China and dragging people off to quarantine camps because they coughed. Some were not seen again. In September of 2021, we saw the exact same images of police in hazmat suits dragging people out of their apartments to a quarantine camp as well.
We saw social credit scores, carbon credits, vaccine passes and more in China years ago. Now we see it happening throughout the world.
This is no coincidence. China has been vastly propped up by the US government over the years and used as a testing ground for tyranny. From a cashless society, artificial intelligence, facial recognition to the social order. We've been warning for many years about what would happen in places like Australia which was one of the earliest English speaking countries to implement Chinese style control tactics.
Here we are today with the vampire invited into our home. Time to stand up.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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