US Sports Coach Lab: Soccer Feat. Fitness Training Soccer/ Football Specific. 6 videos 50+ Exercises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube
Make Your Fitness Training More Soccer/ Football Specific. 6 videos consisting of 50 plus exercises utilizing modern techniques designed by a pro soccer coach specifically for soccer.
Lesson 1 - 16 Soccer Specific Strength & Conditioning Exercises.
Lesson 2 - Physical Conditioning Routines.
Lesson 3 - Sand Based Conditioning.
Lesson 4 - Individual S&C Training.
Lesson 5 - Explosive Training.
Lesson 6 - Explosive x Soccer.
Learn more - https://tinyurl.com/SoccerSnC
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio