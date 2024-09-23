"US Government Spending Endangering Our Economic Futures"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US. government has placed new generations of Americans in financial peril because of their out-of-control spending. The congress has crossed over the $33 trillion threshold of debt. In recent months the debt is accelerating with over $1 trillion added almost every three months. Spending is out running revenues by such a huge margin that the ratio of public debt to GDP cannot be maintained. My new video looks at this, and also how the non-stop printing of money is weakening the value of the dollar worldwide.