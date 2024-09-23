BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"US Government Spending Endangering Our Economic Futures"
The US. government has placed new generations of Americans in financial peril because of their out-of-control spending.  The congress has crossed over the $33 trillion threshold of debt.  In recent months the debt is accelerating with over $1 trillion added almost every three months.  Spending is out running revenues by such a huge margin that the ratio of public debt to GDP cannot be maintained.  My new video looks at this, and also how the non-stop printing of money is weakening the value of the dollar worldwide.

debt spending too hightoo much federal spendingtoo much printing of money33 trillion dollars debt
