“Delete this email” | FAUCI BACK IN THE HOT SEAT

Senator Rand Paul has unleashed a blistering indictment of Anthony Fauci, armed with newly unredacted emails that contradict Fauci’s sworn testimony about COVID’s origins. The documents reveal Fauci advised colleagues to “delete emails,” raising serious questions of transparency and accountability. Paul is demanding answers—and pressing to haul Fauci back before Congress.