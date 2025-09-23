Trump Autism Announcment, NYC Fluoride Ban, EMF Concerns, Kimmel Returns (Sort of), Plastics & Childhood Disease - The RSB Show 9-23-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Trump Ties Autism to Tylenol, HHS Investigates Vax Link, Gestational Diabetes Risk, NYC Moves to Ban Fluoride, EMF QOTD, Kimmel Show Controversy, Plastics & Childhood Disease, Bean-Based Weight Loss, Toilet Phone Warnings and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/trump-ties-autism-to-tylenol-hhs-investigates-vax-link-gestational-diabetes-risk-nyc-moves-to-ban-fluoride-emf-qotd-kimmel-show-controversy-plastics-childhood-disease-bean-based-weight-loss/