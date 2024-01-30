Ep 4616: Report of Investigation: Identifying the Members of the Deep State & a Brief History of How We Got Here - Part 1 | January 30, 2024

Which foods are actually healthy and which contain a hidden potential toxin? Find out here: https://gutcleanseprotocol.com/hagmann Click on link to find out now!

----------------



Get the Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!



www.VirtualShield.com/hagmannVPN



Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^Click Above^^



----------------



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to our channels on Rumble & Brighteon, and give us a “Like,” and PLEASE share this episode and this channel on your social media feed, and THANK YOU for your support!



For complete information, please visit, bookmark, and share The Hagmann Report at our website: https://www.HagmannPI.com



TIPS: (Anonymity guaranteed): [email protected]. | [email protected]



ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST



iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4



Spotify: BANNED!



iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/



Spreaker: https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report



FOLLOW HAGMANN AT:



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagmannReport



Gab: https://gab.com/DougHagmann



Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/doughagmann



Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DougHagmann



----------------



Help take years off the clock with Collagen - http://www.HealthWithDoug.com <- Click to get up to 51% off!



----------------



Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage Virtualshield ONE - https://virtualshield.com/hagmann



60 Day No Risk Guarantee! Click The Link Above ^

