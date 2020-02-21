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Ban Facial Recognition: Status Report from States and Cities
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5 views • February 21, 2020
It's virtually impossible to use facial recognition surveillance under a standard of getting a warrant based on probable cause - and describing the person or place to be searched or seized. It's indiscriminate and broad but a number of states and localities are taking steps to restrict or end this practice.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 21, 2020
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 21, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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