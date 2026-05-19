Thomas Massie calls out the Zionist donors throwing millions against him - primary today that he must win

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"Are you antisemitic?" - CBS after Thomas Massie calls out the Zionist donors throwing millions against him.
ℹ️David Ellison's Skydance Media acquired CBS via Paramount Global in August 2025. His father Larry, the largest private funder of the IDF and close friend of Netanyahu, is widely seen as the real power behind the deal. David himself donated $1 million to Israel after October 7, declaring "Skydance stands with Israel."