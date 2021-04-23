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International Weather Wars - 23 April 2021 - HAARP - Bill Gates - Geo Engineering and more
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2 views • April 23, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring - HAARP
HAARP - 1999 - European Parliament
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//EN
HAARP - 2002 - UK Parliament
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm200102/cmhansrd/vo021017/debtext/21017-27.htm
HAARP - 2010 - Radio Free Europe - Russia
https://www.rferl.org/a/Russian_Scholar_Warns_Of_Secret_US_Climate_Change_Weapon/2114381.html
Circling Plane - 2012 - NATO - Lincolnshire, UK
https://web.archive.org/web/20120119012500/http://www.spaldingtoday.co.uk:80/news/latest-news/update_circling_plane_is_nato_1_3424653
Bill Gates - 2010 - Strato Shield - (SCOPEX / SPICE) - Geo Engineering
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/13/geoengineering-coalition-world-climate
https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html
Time - CNN - 2010 - Geo Engineering
https://web.archive.org/web/20101116122959/http://www.time.com:80/time/magazine/article/0,9171,2030804,00.html?iid=tsmodule
Iran - 2011 - Weather Modification
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/144333
Evergreen Aviation - 2011 - Weather Modification - Super Tanker
https://arizonaskywatch.com/article/articles/Evergreen%20and%20Chemtrails%20with%20USAF.htm
https://evergreenaviation.com/supertanker/
UK Parliament - 2009 - Geo Engineering
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2009-10-14c.292047.h&;s=geoengineering#g292047.q0
UK Parliament - 2010 - Geo Engineering
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2010-10-19b.18099.h&;s=geo+engineering
2011 - Nikola Aleksic - Belgrade
https://chemtrailsnorthnz.wordpress.com/2011/10/01/alleged-assassination-attempt-on-anti-chemtrails-anti-gmo-human-rights-defender/
2012 - Betty, 85 yrs old, London, UK - discusses Chem Trails - JamNoize
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY-TT4qtQB4
2007 - German Military Exposed - Tanker Enemy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaPqCMIuEk4
2013 - secretly recorded chem trail pilot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYfXbVgScMA
2013 - USAF Enviromental Specialist Kristen Meghan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAxXyMAmBMs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJwZVdUghxc
Featuring - HAARP
HAARP - 1999 - European Parliament
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//EN
HAARP - 2002 - UK Parliament
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm200102/cmhansrd/vo021017/debtext/21017-27.htm
HAARP - 2010 - Radio Free Europe - Russia
https://www.rferl.org/a/Russian_Scholar_Warns_Of_Secret_US_Climate_Change_Weapon/2114381.html
Circling Plane - 2012 - NATO - Lincolnshire, UK
https://web.archive.org/web/20120119012500/http://www.spaldingtoday.co.uk:80/news/latest-news/update_circling_plane_is_nato_1_3424653
Bill Gates - 2010 - Strato Shield - (SCOPEX / SPICE) - Geo Engineering
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/13/geoengineering-coalition-world-climate
https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html
Time - CNN - 2010 - Geo Engineering
https://web.archive.org/web/20101116122959/http://www.time.com:80/time/magazine/article/0,9171,2030804,00.html?iid=tsmodule
Iran - 2011 - Weather Modification
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/144333
Evergreen Aviation - 2011 - Weather Modification - Super Tanker
https://arizonaskywatch.com/article/articles/Evergreen%20and%20Chemtrails%20with%20USAF.htm
https://evergreenaviation.com/supertanker/
UK Parliament - 2009 - Geo Engineering
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2009-10-14c.292047.h&;s=geoengineering#g292047.q0
UK Parliament - 2010 - Geo Engineering
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2010-10-19b.18099.h&;s=geo+engineering
2011 - Nikola Aleksic - Belgrade
https://chemtrailsnorthnz.wordpress.com/2011/10/01/alleged-assassination-attempt-on-anti-chemtrails-anti-gmo-human-rights-defender/
2012 - Betty, 85 yrs old, London, UK - discusses Chem Trails - JamNoize
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY-TT4qtQB4
2007 - German Military Exposed - Tanker Enemy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaPqCMIuEk4
2013 - secretly recorded chem trail pilot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYfXbVgScMA
2013 - USAF Enviromental Specialist Kristen Meghan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAxXyMAmBMs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJwZVdUghxc
Keywords
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