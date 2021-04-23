BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

International Weather Wars - 23 April 2021 - HAARP - Bill Gates - Geo Engineering and more
Anti Weather Modification
Anti Weather Modification
40 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • April 23, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews

Featuring - HAARP

HAARP - 1999 - European Parliament
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//EN

HAARP - 2002 - UK Parliament
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm200102/cmhansrd/vo021017/debtext/21017-27.htm

HAARP - 2010 - Radio Free Europe - Russia
https://www.rferl.org/a/Russian_Scholar_Warns_Of_Secret_US_Climate_Change_Weapon/2114381.html

Circling Plane - 2012 - NATO - Lincolnshire, UK
https://web.archive.org/web/20120119012500/http://www.spaldingtoday.co.uk:80/news/latest-news/update_circling_plane_is_nato_1_3424653

Bill Gates - 2010 - Strato Shield - (SCOPEX / SPICE) - Geo Engineering
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/sep/13/geoengineering-coalition-world-climate

https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html

Time - CNN - 2010 - Geo Engineering
https://web.archive.org/web/20101116122959/http://www.time.com:80/time/magazine/article/0,9171,2030804,00.html?iid=tsmodule

Iran - 2011 - Weather Modification
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/144333

Evergreen Aviation - 2011 - Weather Modification - Super Tanker
https://arizonaskywatch.com/article/articles/Evergreen%20and%20Chemtrails%20with%20USAF.htm

https://evergreenaviation.com/supertanker/

UK Parliament - 2009 - Geo Engineering
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2009-10-14c.292047.h&;s=geoengineering#g292047.q0

UK Parliament - 2010 - Geo Engineering
https://www.theyworkforyou.com/wrans/?id=2010-10-19b.18099.h&;s=geo+engineering

2011 - Nikola Aleksic - Belgrade
https://chemtrailsnorthnz.wordpress.com/2011/10/01/alleged-assassination-attempt-on-anti-chemtrails-anti-gmo-human-rights-defender/

2012 - Betty, 85 yrs old, London, UK - discusses Chem Trails - JamNoize
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY-TT4qtQB4

2007 - German Military Exposed - Tanker Enemy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaPqCMIuEk4

2013 - secretly recorded chem trail pilot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYfXbVgScMA

2013 - USAF Enviromental Specialist Kristen Meghan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rAxXyMAmBMs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJwZVdUghxc
Keywords
iranweather modificationclimate modificationscopex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Disaster Preparedness: How to Survive For Two Weeks in an Emergency

Iva Greene
The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

The Civilizational Rug Pull: Why the Pillars of Our World Are Being Taken Down on Purpose

Mike Adams
The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

The real value of heirloom seed kits: Building a seed bank that actually works

HRS Editors
To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

To Grow Food, Build Soil—Not Gardens: What William Bond Taught Me About Permaculture

Mike Adams
Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Five High-Alert Action Items to Accomplish Before the End of 2026

Mike Adams
Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Why You Will Survive the Coming Chaos

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy