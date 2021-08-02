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GOD BLESS AMERICA, YOU'RE BUSTED!
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160 views • August 02, 2021
You just can't ignore the voice of 74 million people. The voice of the American nation must be heard and true democracy must be provided.
The nonchalant elites in D.C. show only weakness and they are in PANIC mode. Share if you want to see Trump back in office ASAP!
The nonchalant elites in D.C. show only weakness and they are in PANIC mode. Share if you want to see Trump back in office ASAP!
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