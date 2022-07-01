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I think I’m going to see so many dead babies; This is so concerning to me as a paediatrician
Dr. Mumper; “Not enough people are going to know how to recognise it, I don’t think the pathologists are going to do the right type of autopsies to determine vaccine damage and look for these clumps of nanoparticles or these unusual clots [in babies]”
@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
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