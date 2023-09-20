Starving Husky Nearly Gives Up Until A Miracle Happens The Dodo

The Dodo





Jul 9, 2023





Injured Husky can't open his eyes for a whole week — but when he does, they're the prettiest color ❤️





Keep up with Jake on Instagram: https://thedo.do/jakethehusky. To learn more about ThisIsHouston and their rescue work, check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/thisishouston.





