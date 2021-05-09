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Timothy Dixon - 050921 prophetic word - repent the axe is laid to the root - President Donald Trump take your place
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60 views • May 09, 2021
Timothy Dixon - 050921 - prophetic word - repent the axe is laid to the root - President Donald Trump take your place - Judgements - Plagues - Canada has come against the churches and God is against those who have done so - Day of revival
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