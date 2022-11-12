jimmydoreshow CIA Agent Reveals How They Plant Lies In News Media

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jimmydoreshow CIA Agent Reveals How They Plant Lies In News MediaThe Jimmy Dore Showhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-md6CQHx2-E
https://rumble.com/v1sfdwi-cia-agent-reveals-how-they-plant-lies-in-news-media.html
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/586383386590968
https://www.bitchute.com/video/-md6CQHx2-E/
CIA Agent Reveals How They Plant Lies In News Media