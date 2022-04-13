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And We Know 4.13.2022 VENOM, COBRAS, Digital Warriors, NYC...more EXPOSURE of the [DS} evil! PRAY!
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3037 views • April 14, 2022
LT of And We Know.
Stew Peters released a video interview with Dr. Ardis that has gone viral on the internet.. Watch the water, pointing to snake venom placed in water to make us sick…tieing all we are going through with proof… it is stunning, we will cover some of the video about the jab and the pain it has covered .. will touch a little on the NYC possible hoax and why, and a look into Ukraine again...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10u04f-4.13.22-venom-cobras-digital-warriors-nyc...more-exposure-of-the-ds-evil-pr.html
Stew Peters released a video interview with Dr. Ardis that has gone viral on the internet.. Watch the water, pointing to snake venom placed in water to make us sick…tieing all we are going through with proof… it is stunning, we will cover some of the video about the jab and the pain it has covered .. will touch a little on the NYC possible hoax and why, and a look into Ukraine again...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10u04f-4.13.22-venom-cobras-digital-warriors-nyc...more-exposure-of-the-ds-evil-pr.html
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