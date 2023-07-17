Create New Account
Tucker Carlson & Ron DeSantis Full Interview | Banking, Censorship, and Life
American Patriots God Country
2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis joins Tucker Carlson for an in-depth interview during Blaze Media’s ‘The Summit’. Tucker challenges DeSantis on his views on life, Ukraine, China, censorship, and banking.

