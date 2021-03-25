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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0008 - Robert Mohler - Robert dies from his injuries
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20 views • March 25, 2021
Robert was sleeping in a laundromat with the owner’s permission because of the cold outside, when the group entered and began beating him for no reason. Robert was taken to the hospital and treated, but died a few days after being released.
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