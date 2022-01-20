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Nephtali1981: Mike Todd SPITS in Man's Face | WOLVES In The Pulpit! [18.01.2022]
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30 views • January 20, 2022
Yikes! Just when I thought I had seen it all... I see this! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eapDEc3ZgoA&;t=162s Insane! :( We have to pray for these people. So sad to see what Christianity has become in America. https://www.tfgministries.com
7,248 views Jan 18, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pv6i8hyBkW4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
7,248 views Jan 18, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pv6i8hyBkW4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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