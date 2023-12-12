IDF Raid on Deir Abu Mashal village, northwest Ramallah this morning - a Child (under 18) Shot in the Leg - Palestine

Raid on Deir Abu Mishal village, northwest Ramallah this morning - second injury of the day: a child was shot in the leg by Israeli occupation forces.

Adding: They keep raiding homes and detaining military age men... apparently all Palestinians are the enemy, when your Fascist...

Chief of the Palestinian Prisoners Commission, Qaddura Fares:

- 3810 Palestinians have been arrested since October 7

- 142 Palestinian women from Gaza have been detained during the ground offensive, including babies and elders.

- In Al Ramlah and other prisons; no medical attention to serious health issues.

- Mustafa Na'anish (21) was arrested from Tulkaram Hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery for injuries from an Israeli explosion.

- The currently disabled Tareq Abu'Robb (22) who suffers from intestinal atresia, has torn intestines due to an Israeli attack while in his wheelchair, after which he was arrested in Jenin.

- The occupation violated the prisoner exchange conditions by attempting to re-arrest 35-year-old Jerusalemite woman Fadwa Hammada.

- Palestinian prisoners are in atrocious conditions, subjected to physical and mental assaults and starvation. They're being crammed into small spaces ( say 20 in each cell that is supposed to fit 6).





