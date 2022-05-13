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Paraguay Hemp & Latin America's CBD Market
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46 views • May 13, 2022
This fireside chat includes André Kochem, the co-founder & CMO at Kobo, who enjoys finding solutions to real-world problems no matter how big, with an emphasis on quality.
During this conversation André discusses his strategy for launching his Paraguay-based CBD company in Brazil.
We talk about Brazil's impact on the global hemp economy and leaders in Latin America producing hemp, as well as Paraguay's potential legal rollout.
Summary:
Brazil & Paraguay hemp
Strategy for launching in Brazil
Brazil's impact on the global hemp economy
Leaders in Latin America producing hemp
Paraguay's legal rollout
Homegrow
The #TalkingHedge interviews André Kochem, Co-Founder & CMO at Koba...
https://youtu.be/sSqHQPQ9oaI
During this conversation André discusses his strategy for launching his Paraguay-based CBD company in Brazil.
We talk about Brazil's impact on the global hemp economy and leaders in Latin America producing hemp, as well as Paraguay's potential legal rollout.
Summary:
Brazil & Paraguay hemp
Strategy for launching in Brazil
Brazil's impact on the global hemp economy
Leaders in Latin America producing hemp
Paraguay's legal rollout
Homegrow
The #TalkingHedge interviews André Kochem, Co-Founder & CMO at Koba...
https://youtu.be/sSqHQPQ9oaI
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