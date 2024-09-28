Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed – Israeli military

The Israeli military has claimed it eliminated Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah paramilitary group, in a strike on Beirut, Lebanon.

Update: Has been confirmed by Hezbollah:

Statement issued by Hezbollah:



In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“So let those who exchange the life of this world for the Hereafter fight in the cause of God. And whoever fights in the cause of God and is killed or overcomes, We will give him a great reward yum﴾

God Almighty has spoken the truth



His Eminence the Master, the Master of Resistance, the righteous servant, has moved to the side of his Lord and His pleasure as a great martyr, a brave, heroic leader, a wise, insightful and faithful believer, joining the immortal caravan of martyrs of the luminous Karbala in the divine journey of faith in the footsteps of the prophets and martyred imams.

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, joined his great and immortal martyrs, whose journey he led for nearly thirty years, during which he led them from victory to victory, succeeding the master of the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in 1992 until the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 and until the divine, sustaining victory in 2006 and all the other battles of honor and redemption, until To the battle of support and heroism in support of Palestine, Gaza and the oppressed Palestinian people.



We offer our condolences to the owner of the era and time (may God bless him and grant him peace), the Guardian of the Muslims, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, may his shadow be long, the great authorities, the Mujahideen, the believers, the nation of resistance, our patient and Mujahid Lebanese people, the entire Islamic nation, all the free and oppressed in the world, and his honorable and patient family, and we congratulate His Eminence the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Radwan. May God grant him the highest divine honors, the Order of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, fulfilling his most precious desires and the highest levels of faith and pure belief, as a martyr on the road to Jerusalem and Palestine. We condole and bless his fellow martyrs who joined his pure and sacred procession following the treacherous Zionist raid on the southern suburb.



The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest and most precious martyr in our journey, full of sacrifices and martyrs, to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.



And to the honorable mujahideen and the victorious and victorious heroes of the Islamic resistance, and you are the trust of the beloved martyr, and you are his brothers who were his impregnable shield and the crown jewel of heroism and redemption. Our leader, His Eminence, is still among us with his thought, spirit, line, and sacred approach, and you are in the pledge of loyalty and commitment to resistance and sacrifice until victory.



Saturday 9/28/2024

24 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1446 AH

Source @Military Media

Mirrored - RT





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/