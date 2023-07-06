Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Guy Records 2 Suns and a Rogue Planet in the Sky. 100% Legit!!!
channel image
Faniman20
93 Subscribers
129 views
Published 19 hours ago

This guy is saying what a lot of others have been saying for a few months now, there are two suns and the moon phases are completely out of whack. This guy comes with proof though.

The question is, do you believe it? If so, is this the biblical event spoken of in revelations?

Keywords
moonbiblicalskyblockingendtime2sunscemtrails

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket