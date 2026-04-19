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🎵Three chromatic octaves
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95 views • 4 days ago
swing jazz, 148 BPM, brush kit, upright bass, piano comping, solo violin spiccato, muted trumpet riffs, tenor sax stabs, walking bass, ride cymbal swing, big band punches, sparse breakdowns, theatrical crescendos, close-mic mix, smoky club, retro glam, call and response
[Instrumental]
[Intro]
[solo violin enters with rapid spiccato arpeggios]
[Section A]
[descending chromatic scales]
[wide interval leaps between G and E strings]
[Section B]
[ascending sixteenth-note sequences]
[legato phrasing on high register notes]
[final staccato cadence]
[Intro]
[solo violin enters with rapid spiccato arpeggios]
[Section A]
[descending chromatic scales]
[wide interval leaps between G and E strings]
[Section B]
[ascending sixteenth-note sequences]
[legato phrasing on high register notes]
[final staccato cadence]
Keywords
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