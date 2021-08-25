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Why you should NOT trust the CDC!!
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150 views • August 25, 2021
So here you see what the Government is doing.. Contradicting itself again and again.. If they cant keep their story straight its more than obvious they have no idea about the subject matter they are told to talk about..
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