❗️Maori MPs shut down New Zealand parliament with haka protest
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

❗️Maori MPs shut down New Zealand parliament with haka protest. 

New Zealand’s parliament was brought to a halt on Thursday as Maori MPs staged a haka protest on the floor over a controversial “equal rights” bill. 

This goes with the video that I posted a few hours ago with an added message about 'Imperial Power' & Maori sovereignty. Cynthia  

https://www.brighteon.com/d9ed2813-b5fd-4329-8213-772c2bb2f46b

Adding: 

❗️ US submitted its first written ceasefire proposal to Lebanon 

US delivers draft truce proposal to Lebanon,. US ambassador submitted a draft truce proposal to Parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

The draft was Washington's first written proposal to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in at least several weeks, the sources said : Reuters  

I think that I added a comment yesterday on a video, where Lebanon asked for a truce proposal. Cynthia 

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
