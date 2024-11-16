© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Maori MPs shut down New Zealand parliament with haka protest.
New Zealand’s parliament was brought to a halt on Thursday as Maori MPs staged a haka protest on the floor over a controversial “equal rights” bill.
This goes with the video that I posted a few hours ago with an added message about 'Imperial Power' & Maori sovereignty. Cynthia
https://www.brighteon.com/d9ed2813-b5fd-4329-8213-772c2bb2f46b
Adding:
❗️ US submitted its first written ceasefire proposal to Lebanon
US delivers draft truce proposal to Lebanon,. US ambassador submitted a draft truce proposal to Parliament speaker Nabih Berri.
The draft was Washington's first written proposal to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in at least several weeks, the sources said : Reuters
I think that I added a comment yesterday on a video, where Lebanon asked for a truce proposal. Cynthia