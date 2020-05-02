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Manipulation mondiale des peuples : comment l'oligarchie mondiale veut faire de nous des esclaves
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47 views • May 02, 2020
Import YT 28 avril 2020 : Manipulation mondiale des peuples : comment l'oligarchie mondiale veut faire de nous des esclaves
Lien d'origine : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOkh6bW0k_E
Chaîne YT : Femme Calme Guérison : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIKlypIZtiPZFR882b-8tg
Description :
Liens cités dans la vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeVN3q6ZHUw
https://www.lemonde.fr/idees/article/2015/12/23/de-l-etat-de-droit-a-l-etat-de-securite_4836816_3232.html?fbclid=IwAR2ZgfWgUL_11NzHKJqAw7aoL6hanBAcsqYFtlvPbGSFKLYPD7Ete6T2hCI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSWCLHIOiMo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjhdC44HeJk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyLysKUMyyU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-9mE9DSdAE
https://www.transition2017.com/ht…/chronique/chronique23.php
https://infoguerre.fr/…/polemiques-a-propos-de-generosite-…/
https://www.facebook.com/hassan.animateur.3/videos/3198161153550486/
https://www.lessymboles.com/une-ancienne-employee-de-merck-lavoue-lobligation-vaccinale-cest-pour-le-profit-et-pas-pour-la-sante-publique/?fbclid=IwAR2v_B47Bq5h3G6CPTnqcyXLze9LxyMVgvdD5Bu2U7vSV5D4zf-DVY-rPo0
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10220517859230696&set=a.4591554021092&type=3&theater
https://www.facebook.com/groups/300930664166913/permalink/673572346902741/
https://www.20minutes.fr/high-tech/2680019-20191220-le-mit-met-au-point-un-carnet-de-vaccination-sous-cutane?fbclid=IwAR2Qs2MSxYZfEjKQySLWoIAOm4-FlhhHO1mQmwqMnVav2Cg5JAKGudsS1I4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aERugCfgOow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ej01Ywun-Fw
https://fr.theepochtimes.com/trump-cree-un-nouveau-poste-a-la-maison-blanche-dedie-a-la-lutte-contre-le-trafic-detres-humains-1228917.html/amp?fbclid=IwAR1t9-ZmKsvBznW0r-PKavoT-VycWoPhIiuxo4KFAgcaK5z-k0u7CvOsWDU
https://conservativeus.com/white-house-petition-to-investigate-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-for-crimes-against-humanity-surpasses-quarter-million-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR3c2MrRQc_pxFO8-t1c-msNOT4toceFJuidFkAp5UrqNXE87k2jChDcK5Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40cvcSSm9n8
Lien d'origine : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOkh6bW0k_E
Chaîne YT : Femme Calme Guérison : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyIKlypIZtiPZFR882b-8tg
Description :
Liens cités dans la vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeVN3q6ZHUw
https://www.lemonde.fr/idees/article/2015/12/23/de-l-etat-de-droit-a-l-etat-de-securite_4836816_3232.html?fbclid=IwAR2ZgfWgUL_11NzHKJqAw7aoL6hanBAcsqYFtlvPbGSFKLYPD7Ete6T2hCI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSWCLHIOiMo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjhdC44HeJk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyLysKUMyyU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-9mE9DSdAE
https://www.transition2017.com/ht…/chronique/chronique23.php
https://infoguerre.fr/…/polemiques-a-propos-de-generosite-…/
https://www.facebook.com/hassan.animateur.3/videos/3198161153550486/
https://www.lessymboles.com/une-ancienne-employee-de-merck-lavoue-lobligation-vaccinale-cest-pour-le-profit-et-pas-pour-la-sante-publique/?fbclid=IwAR2v_B47Bq5h3G6CPTnqcyXLze9LxyMVgvdD5Bu2U7vSV5D4zf-DVY-rPo0
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10220517859230696&set=a.4591554021092&type=3&theater
https://www.facebook.com/groups/300930664166913/permalink/673572346902741/
https://www.20minutes.fr/high-tech/2680019-20191220-le-mit-met-au-point-un-carnet-de-vaccination-sous-cutane?fbclid=IwAR2Qs2MSxYZfEjKQySLWoIAOm4-FlhhHO1mQmwqMnVav2Cg5JAKGudsS1I4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aERugCfgOow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ej01Ywun-Fw
https://fr.theepochtimes.com/trump-cree-un-nouveau-poste-a-la-maison-blanche-dedie-a-la-lutte-contre-le-trafic-detres-humains-1228917.html/amp?fbclid=IwAR1t9-ZmKsvBznW0r-PKavoT-VycWoPhIiuxo4KFAgcaK5z-k0u7CvOsWDU
https://conservativeus.com/white-house-petition-to-investigate-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-for-crimes-against-humanity-surpasses-quarter-million-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR3c2MrRQc_pxFO8-t1c-msNOT4toceFJuidFkAp5UrqNXE87k2jChDcK5Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40cvcSSm9n8
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