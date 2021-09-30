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"Corona vaccination" - Who can the population really believe?
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100 views • September 30, 2021
At the moment, nothing is dividing society more than the issue of Corona vaccination. But everyone is challenged to weigh all the arguments calmly and only then make an informed decision for themselves. Note that exactly those doctors who speak plainly have to fight with multiple sanctions, especially by the governments and the media. Is this just a coincidence?
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