THE PRESIDENT AND THE PRESS (subtítulos español)

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THE PRESIDENT AND THE PRESS: address before the american newspaper publisher association, april 27, 1961. President John F. Kennedy Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City April 27, 1961.
EL PRESIDENTE Y LA PRENSA: discurso ante la asociación de editores de periódicos americanos. 27 Abril de 1961. Presidente John F. Kennedy Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City. Fragmento extraido de Bles.com: https://bles.com
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