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Willem Engel in conversation with Christine Anderson (MEP)
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1 view • March 03, 2022
Viruswaarheid, March 2, 2022
28 seconds Dutch intro, English after
Christine Anderson is MEP for Germany. We discuss the situation regarding Ukraine on the basis of the association agreement. General human rights and democracy in Europe. The parallels with the financial crisis (2009) and the refugee crisis (2015) and of course the covid pass, the predecessor of the social credit system. The many deaths after injection are also offered. Will there be a tribunal?
https://fb.watch/bvBr-sLdGF/
28 seconds Dutch intro, English after
Christine Anderson is MEP for Germany. We discuss the situation regarding Ukraine on the basis of the association agreement. General human rights and democracy in Europe. The parallels with the financial crisis (2009) and the refugee crisis (2015) and of course the covid pass, the predecessor of the social credit system. The many deaths after injection are also offered. Will there be a tribunal?
https://fb.watch/bvBr-sLdGF/
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