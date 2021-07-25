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Rep. Paul Gosar: Release the vdeotape from January 6!
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70 views • July 25, 2021
Source: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/4374 (via https://t.me/theprofessorsrecord/1709)
"Rep. Paul Gosar demands that the 14,000 hours of videotape from January 6th are released so we can hold those responsible accountable 'even if it’s insiders from the FBI & DOJ.' 👀"
"Boom. That’s a member of Congress saying that."
"Rep. Paul Gosar demands that the 14,000 hours of videotape from January 6th are released so we can hold those responsible accountable 'even if it’s insiders from the FBI & DOJ.' 👀"
"Boom. That’s a member of Congress saying that."
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