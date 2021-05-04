Coronation Street actor gets the covid-1984 poison, in pain and bedridden

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SS: Added the intro/outro
Coronation Street's Will Mellor left bedridden and in crippling pain after getting his coronavirus jab - ASTRAZENECA
https://twitter.com/mikhail86439176/status/1388215073806733316
CORONATION Street bad boy Will Mellor filmed himself from his bed as he spoke of the "absolutely horrendous" after-effects he experienced following his coronavirus jab. The soap star, who had the Oxford AstraZeneca version of the inoculation, told how he "felt like an 80-year-old man" after his first dose.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/14764939/coronation-street-will-mellor-coronavirus-jab-side-effects-bedridden/
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/AxnnYOKGYKMQ/
SixthSense