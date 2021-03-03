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Rise of the Covid Nazis
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70 views • March 03, 2021
Expertly presented by Dr. Colin Barron, with more than a hint of sarcasm - he is the Scottish equivalent from north of the border of Dr. Vernon Coleman (an old mate of his)
Entertaining, with a deadly underlying seriousness and chilling insight into the reality of what the 2021 situation is in the UK.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Entertaining, with a deadly underlying seriousness and chilling insight into the reality of what the 2021 situation is in the UK.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
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