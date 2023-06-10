Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It Runs On Water (2009) - Hydrogen Fuel Technologies - Documentary - HaloDocs
66 views
channel image
HaloRock
Published 20 hours ago |

Hydrogen technologies have been suppressed for many decades and other than the very expensive and problematic hybrids out there, they are still suppressed. Burning NOT fossil fuels does no harm to the environment, but mining for the elements to make Electric Vehicle batteries does, not to mention that EVs are very prone to igniting into raging, toxic fires. The hypocrisy never ends from the satanic parasite overlord class.

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily

Keywords
watertechnologiesdocumentaryhydrogenfuel2009runshalodocs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket