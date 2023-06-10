It Runs On Water (2009) - Hydrogen Fuel Technologies - Documentary - HaloDocs

Hydrogen technologies have been suppressed for many decades and other than the very expensive and problematic hybrids out there, they are still suppressed. Burning NOT fossil fuels does no harm to the environment, but mining for the elements to make Electric Vehicle batteries does, not to mention that EVs are very prone to igniting into raging, toxic fires. The hypocrisy never ends from the satanic parasite overlord class.
Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.