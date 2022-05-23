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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/23/2022
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20 views • May 23, 2022
The left always thinks they can help. We have a problem? They can fix it. But they're fixing of our problems has done nothing but destroy America and the American family. And destroy our standing in the world too. It's high time for a change and keeping the left as a part of our government is not one of those things.
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