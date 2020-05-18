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Will Americans and Brits Starve as the Chinese Eat?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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26 views • May 18, 2020
According to the University of Chicago NORC poll in its 'COVID Impact Survey,' many in the USA are now worried that they may not have enough to eat. The USA is also experiencing food price inflation and could be facing meat shortages. At the same time, Chinese purchases of American pork have soared. Are famines coming to North Americans and the British-descended peoples of the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand? The USA owes over $1 trillion dollars to China. Did Dr. Thiel warn back on May 21, 2010 that the USA may export food to China while Americans starve? Has the ride of the third horseman of the Apocalypse begun his ride? Will famines get so bad that people in wealthy countries will spend what they have and even resort to eating their children? What do the Books of Ezekiel and Lamentations reveal? What did Jesus say? What did Jesus say you should do about these matters? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.

A written article of related interest is available titled "US pork exports to China soar despite US meat shortages as China is buying less meat from Australia; Will Chinese Eat While Americans & Brits Starve?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/us-pork-exports-to-china-soar-despite-us-meat-shortages-as-china-is-buying-less-meat-from-australia-will-chinese-eat-while-americans-brits-starve/
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chinaapocalypsedebtezekielfaminelamentationsthird horseman
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