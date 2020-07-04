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Headline 06.30.2020
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7 views • July 04, 2020
Sitting here on my hill watching the train go by, the windows are full of passengers just looking back as they blithely go along.
Thx for coming by,
E.
Folks you can't make this stuff up.
Welcome to the Greatest Shit Show on Earth
As always I have no connections to any of these companies
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
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https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
Thx for coming by,
E.
Folks you can't make this stuff up.
Welcome to the Greatest Shit Show on Earth
As always I have no connections to any of these companies
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
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