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The Fall of Sweden | Ingrid Carlqvist and Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • August 30, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3282/the-fall-of-sweden-ingrid-carlqvist-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3282-the-fall-of-sweden-ingrid-carlqvist-and-stefan-molyneux
In the midst of the European Migrant Crisis, Sweden has been said to be on the verge of economic collapse under the weight of mass Muslim immigration. Ingrid Carlqvist joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the state of Sweden, the impact of multiculturalism, Islam as a totalitarian political ideology, the massive increase of crime, the rise of a true rape culture and what the future looks like for the Swedish people.
Ingrid Carlqvist is a journalist and author based in Sweden, a Distinguished Senior Fellow of Gatestone Institute, and editor-in-chief of Dispatch International.
For more from Ingrid Carlqvist, please go to:
https://twitter.com/ingridcarlqvist
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/author/Ingrid+Carlqvist
http://www.d-intl.com/author/ingcar/
http://ingridochconrad.se
https://soundcloud.com/ingridochconrad
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWC0VqLm899BVxnq5pRwtBw
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3282-the-fall-of-sweden-ingrid-carlqvist-and-stefan-molyneux
In the midst of the European Migrant Crisis, Sweden has been said to be on the verge of economic collapse under the weight of mass Muslim immigration. Ingrid Carlqvist joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the state of Sweden, the impact of multiculturalism, Islam as a totalitarian political ideology, the massive increase of crime, the rise of a true rape culture and what the future looks like for the Swedish people.
Ingrid Carlqvist is a journalist and author based in Sweden, a Distinguished Senior Fellow of Gatestone Institute, and editor-in-chief of Dispatch International.
For more from Ingrid Carlqvist, please go to:
https://twitter.com/ingridcarlqvist
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/author/Ingrid+Carlqvist
http://www.d-intl.com/author/ingcar/
http://ingridochconrad.se
https://soundcloud.com/ingridochconrad
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWC0VqLm899BVxnq5pRwtBw
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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