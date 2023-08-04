GBN News | Dan Wooten
Steve Bannon: 'We're not about to allow our constitutional republic to be taken by a globalist deep state. We're going to fight this, and we're going to be vindicated.'
Steve Bannon reacts to Donald Trump pleading not guilty in federal court.
https://twitter.com/GBNEWS/status/1687211739434340360?s=20
