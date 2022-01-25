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What Are Your Thoughts on Forced Vaccinations? // Ask Robert
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This week Robert answers a question about the policies surrounding vaccination, as well as why a good God would allow something like the pandemic to happen in the first place. Watch now to hear Robert's answers on these very topical questions.
Have a question you would like to ask Robert?
Email: [email protected]
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
Have a question you would like to ask Robert?
Email: [email protected]
===========================
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
=====================================
Robert's Website:
https://www.RobertHotchkin.com
Also check out Robert's books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/roberthotchkin
Get Your Men on the Frontlines T-shirts, Sweatshirts, and More:
https://heroesarise.threadless.com/
Support the Ministry:
https://www.roberthotchkin.com/giving/
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