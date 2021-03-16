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Benjamin Netanyahu Says Green Passports Will Be For Many Countries
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43 views • March 16, 2021
Benjamin Netanyahu Says Green Passports Will Be For Many Countries. Israel leads the way in the furthering of the Covid Hoax with its totalitarian policies against its own people. Recreating the very environment that killed Jews in World War II. https://sonsofsinglemoms.com/
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