Trump Administration's Economic Policies and Global Impact

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s hegemonic economic theory is a relic of a bygone era. Threatening allies with tariffs and demanding they cut ties with rivals (like India with Russia) doesn't work. It only pushes nations away and accelerates the very multipolar order it tries to prevent.
#Trump #Economics #Tariffs #Diplomacy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport