Day4 Dripping Springs Texas 1st Media Opening Rally
Resistance Chicks
Published 14 hours ago

Web Page Take Our Borders Back

TakeOurBordersBack.com

Youtube: Resistance Chicks777

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG129X69_KD9RRrd461BFaw

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

 E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/satanist-alfred-kinsey-made-america.html

Satanist Alfred Kinsey Made America Laws

Pro-Pedophile Using Faux Science

For a List of Media Following the Convoy go to:

https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/

satanist-alfred-kinsey-made-america.html

To Stop and Reverse the Sexual Revolution

led by this fake scientist who was a Pedophile

Changed the Common Laws to Pedophile Laws

1940-s through 1980's

Convoy Live streamers

1st Responders https://www.youtube.com/@1stRespondersMedia

HonkTube

https://www.youtube.com/@Honk_Tube

 GloryBee

https://www.youtube.com/@GloryBeeFreedom

Bruce Levings https://www.youtube.com/@BruceLevings

SapphirePatriot https://www.youtube.com/@sapphirepatriot

https://www.youtube.com/@mastergrifter MasterGrifter

human traffickingsex traffickingtexas borderconvoyeagle passpete chambersdripping springsjamie robert agee

