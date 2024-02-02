Day4 Dripping Springs Texas 1st Media Opening Rally

Web Page Take Our Borders Back
TakeOurBordersBack.com
Youtube: Resistance Chicks777
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG129X69_KD9RRrd461BFaw
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/satanist-alfred-kinsey-made-america.html
Satanist Alfred Kinsey Made America Laws
Pro-Pedophile Using Faux Science
For a List of Media Following the Convoy go to:
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/
satanist-alfred-kinsey-made-america.html
To Stop and Reverse the Sexual Revolution
led by this fake scientist who was a Pedophile
Changed the Common Laws to Pedophile Laws
1940-s through 1980's
Convoy Live streamers
1st Responders https://www.youtube.com/@1stRespondersMedia
HonkTube
https://www.youtube.com/@Honk_Tube
GloryBee
https://www.youtube.com/@GloryBeeFreedom
Bruce Levings https://www.youtube.com/@BruceLevings
SapphirePatriot https://www.youtube.com/@sapphirepatriot
https://www.youtube.com/@mastergrifter MasterGrifter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.