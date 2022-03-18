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Rebecca Friedrichs Unleashes about Protecting Children in Schools from Extremists
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20 views • March 18, 2022
Rebecca Friedrichs, founder of For Kids and Country, joins John Di Lemme on the CBJ Real News Podcast Show to share about her new movie, "Who's Children Are They?", which exposes the hidden agenda in America's schools.
Secure your VIP Ticket to the *We The People Fight Back Event* on June 3 & 4, 2022 and see Rebecca Friedrichs LIVE at https://WeThePeopleFightbackEvent.com. Use Code CBJ to instantly save $100 on your VIP Ticket! or call/text (561) 847 - 3467 and say Ticket!...
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✔ Want More *Real News* go to...
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✔ Get the *FREE Conservative Business Journal Podcast APP* Now, Go to… https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/apps/
✔ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
✔ Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
✔ Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
✔ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
Secure your VIP Ticket to the *We The People Fight Back Event* on June 3 & 4, 2022 and see Rebecca Friedrichs LIVE at https://WeThePeopleFightbackEvent.com. Use Code CBJ to instantly save $100 on your VIP Ticket! or call/text (561) 847 - 3467 and say Ticket!...
===================================
✔ Want More *Real News* go to...
http://www.ConservativeBusinessJournal.com/updateme
✔ Get the *FREE Conservative Business Journal Podcast APP* Now, Go to… https://www.conservativebusinessjournal.com/apps/
✔ The #1 Secret on How to CANCEL the Cancel Culture is to support Conservative Business Owners and Entrepreneurs by going to http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com Thank you for the Support! We are Always Open and WE LOVE PATRIOTS! Plus we offer a Mask Free – Vax Free Shopping Experience. Now go Shop away at over 150 Items in the Conservative Marketplace… http://www.ConservativeMarketplace.com
✔ Subscribe to John Di Lemme’s Clouthub Channel and be notified of all LIVE Shows at https://clouthub.com/c/cbjrealnews
✔ Follow John Di Lemme and the CBJ Real News on Telegram at https://t.me/cbjrealnews
✔ Support Patriot Mike Lindell and Receive Up to 66% Off Your Entire Order… Go to www.MyPillow.com and use Promo Code CBJ to receive your INSTANT Savings!
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