IRAN: "BULLET WON'T MISS TRUMP HEAD!" US Evac Bases - War Looms 2026 😱
54 views • 1 day ago
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Iran state TV Jan 14, 2026 threatens Trump assassination: "This time bullet won't miss" using 2024 PA rally clip. Follows Trump warnings to strike if regime kills protesters in ongoing 2025-26 uprising (economy failures, proxy spending). US evacuates ME bases (Qatar etc.) precautionary amid "imminent US action" signals. Iran vows retaliation on US bases, full war if Khamenei hit. Trump: "Locked & loaded," cancels talks, 25% tariffs. Protests "understandable anger" per State Dept. No strikes yet.
Hashtags
#IranThreat #TrumpAssassination #USIranWar #IranProtests #LockedAndLoaded #MiddleEastTensions #Khamenei
Keywords
